Father convicted of child abuse and sent to prison

A man chose to dwell with his family within a forest in Mönchengladbach, motivated by perceptions of air pollution in their original residence. This choice resulted in the estrangement of his three young children, who were subjected to mistreatment - "in the name of God."

A court in Mönchengladbach district pronounced a sentence of two years and eight months' imprisonment against a man for allegedly concealing his three young offspring in a tent on a wooded area for several consecutive months. The court established that he failed in his parental responsibilities and caused long-lasting injuries.

The authorities found the distressed children in the forest in October 2020. The public prosecutor's office advocated for a three-year term, while the defendant urged a dismissal. If he were convicted, he demanded severe punishment as per his interpretation of the Bible. He also disallowed his defense lawyer from making any plea.

Whipping with a belt "as God commands"

The 50-year-old man, his spouse, and their three children, aged between seven and nine, lived secluded from the outside environment within a tent near the former Niederrheinkaserne barracks in Mönchengladbach for at least three months in 2020. The father and mother are said to have isolated the children - two boys and a girl - from society and disciplined them for presumed disobedience.

The defendant shared his confession in the trial, admitting to withholding the children from healthcare professionals and teachers. Furthermore, he provided details of how he had disciplined the two sons and the daughter by striking them with a belt "to follow God's innition" when they defied his instructions. The charged individual identified himself as a Christian fundamentalist.

Children in deplorable condition

When authorities discovered the kids in mid-October, they were found inadequately clothed, barefoot, and unclean in the tent, with an ambient temperature of twelve degrees Celsius. Multiple indications of physical harm were evident, as well as an overall lack of emotions. The youngest daughter maintained limited language skills. The children are currently under the care of the youth welfare agency.

The man was taken into custody upon his arrest, where he revealed his family had occupied the makeshift dwelling for five months. His rationale for this choice was his wife's declining health due to purportedly hazardous conditions in their rented housing. Authorities originally began searching for the family of five as a result of a welfare office complaint. Following this, the custodial rights were revoked for the couple at the end of September 2020.

Evasion of custody and past offenses

The 47-year-old female companion was subsequently apprehended. She will face trial in a separate procedure. After receiving medical care, she went into hiding with the man. She is the second wife of the aforementioned defendant.The father of the four existing children from a past marriage has a history of kidnapping his offspring. Twelve years ago, he whisked the kids to Egypt and Sudan, causing the revocation of his ex-wife's custody. In 2012, Lüneburg District Court sentenced him to eight months' confinement.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de