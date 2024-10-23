Father and son pen down the most sentimental NBA narrative yet.

Making Some NBA History: For the first time, basketball icons LeBron James Sr. and Bronny James Jr. share the court in the NBA's elite league. Despite the excitement in LA, the young talent hasn't quite won over the crowd yet.

In less than 3 minutes, basketball history is etched. For the first time in NBA history, a veteran and his son participate in the same game. The record-breaker, in this case, is none other than LeBron James, the all-time leading scorer and one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Sharing this momentous occasion with his eldest son, 20-year-old Bronny James Jr., also known as LeBron Raymone James Jr., makes this accomplishment an unforgettable milestone in James' coveted career.

"Are you ready?", asks father James, a man adorned with a microphone, as is customary in the league. "Feel the intensity, just play freely. Don't fret about mistakes. Show them your best", he advises his son. As the second quarter of the 2022-2023 Los Angeles Lakers' NBA season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves winds down, his words materialize.

And so it happens, with 4 minutes left in the second quarter, that James Sr. and James Jr., as stated on Bronny's jersey, step onto the court together for the very first time. The Crypto Arena in LA is filled with thunderous applause. The James family watches from the court-side seats, cheering, their enthusiasm echoed by hordes of fans who leap to their feet, phones in hand. The Lakers lead 51-35, and they eventually clinch a 110-103 victory.

"This moment, I'll remember until the end of time."

Just a minute post, LeBron passes the ball to his son, setting the audience on standby again. A short while later, LeBron delivers a power-packed dunk, cracking the Minnesota Timberwolves' hoop just a few feet from Bronny. The crowd erupts, and the arena is electrified. Though Bronny only plays for a few minutes, fails to score, and manages only one rebound, none of that dampens the electricity of the night. This night is about charting a unique course in basketball history.

"This indelible memory, sharing the scorer's table and entering the game together, will stay with me for eternity", shares an emotional LeBron James during a joint press conference with Bronny after the game. "Regardless of age, memory loss, or the natural fading of memories, this moment will remain etched in my memory". Bronny reflects on his role in that moment, saying he tried to stay focused and not let the situation get to him: "But yes, I felt the energy, and I'm grateful for the Laker Nation's unwavering support for me and my father". The team's superstar, Anthony Davis, admits to a "shiver of excitement" at the exact moment of substitution.

Bronny, having been drafted by the Lakers with the 55th choice in the second round after a single season with the University of Southern California, struggled during the preseason with a meager 4.2 points average and a shooting percentage less than 30%. Nevertheless, the anticipation for their joint debut was widespread, fueled by LeBron's repeated declarations that his ultimate aim in his career was to play alongside his son.

Hype and anticipation. Major sports brand, Nike, even produced an advertisement to amplify the hype. The spotlight will remain on Bronny for the foreseeable future, owing to his fabled father, LeBron James, who helped Team USA secure the gold medal in the Paris Olympics this year.

LeBron's history-making moment of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's leader in points scored, occurred two seasons ago. Today, history has repeated itself for the father-son duo, with both sharing in the glory.

"The excitement in the Crypto Arena reached new heights as the basketball duo, LeBron Sr. and Bronny Jr., stepped onto the court together for the first time in an NBA game."

"Bronny might not have scored or had many statistics during his brief stint, but playing alongside his father in an NBA game was a significant achievement in his basketball journey, a moment he'll cherish forever."

Read also: