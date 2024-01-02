Skip to content
Fatal window fall after family dispute: son charged

A father is pushed out of a window by his son during an argument. The investigation has been completed - the public prosecutor's office now wants to bring the son to court for manslaughter.

Police vehicles in front of the district court / local court in Trier. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Trier public prosecutor's office - Fatal window fall after family dispute: son charged

He allegedly threw his father out of a window during an argument in Trier and killed him: The public prosecutor's office in Trier has brought manslaughter charges against a 27-year-old man, the authorities announced on Tuesday. The 67-year-old father fell from a height of more than seven meters onto a sidewalk on 30 August 2023. He died on October 10 as a result of his serious injuries.

The crime is said to have been triggered by a family dispute. According to the public prosecutor's office, the 27-year-old initially attacked his father in his home with a pair of scissors and seriously injured him. The 67-year-old was only able to move to a limited extent after suffering several strokes. In a subsequent scuffle, the son then pushed his father out of an open window on the second floor of the apartment building. The 67-year-old was treated in an intensive care unit for several weeks after the fall before he died.

The accused had been under the influence of drugs at the time, it was said. The son was arrested shortly after the crime and has been in custody ever since. A date for the trial has not yet been set; the Trier Regional Court must first decide whether to admit the charges.

