County of Coburg - Fatal traffic accidents over the Christmas weekend

Two senior citizens and a 54-year-old woman were killed in serious traffic accidents in Bavaria over the Christmas weekend. According to police reports on Tuesday, an 81-year-old man died in Nuremberg on Christmas Eve. He drove his car off the road to the right and crashed into a tree. The man was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his serious injuries the following day. His dog, which was also in the car, died at the scene of the accident.

An 88-year-old man died in an accident on the A73 near Ebersdorf(Coburg district) on Monday. According to the police, the senior citizen had left the road in his car for unknown reasons and crashed into a crash barrier. The car overturned several times. The senior died at the scene of the accident.

In Lower Bavaria, a woman overturned her car on Monday. The 54-year-old was thrown out of the car and died at the scene of the accident near Drachselsried (Regen district) despite resuscitation attempts, police said. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

Message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de