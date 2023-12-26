Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstrafficseniorssaint's evetraffic accidentbavariaupper franconiaaccidentscarfree statechristmas weekenddistrict of coburgnurembergwomanpolice

Fatal traffic accidents over the Christmas weekend

At least three people were killed in traffic accidents on Bavaria's roads over the holidays.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

County of Coburg - Fatal traffic accidents over the Christmas weekend

Two senior citizens and a 54-year-old woman were killed in serious traffic accidents in Bavaria over the Christmas weekend. According to police reports on Tuesday, an 81-year-old man died in Nuremberg on Christmas Eve. He drove his car off the road to the right and crashed into a tree. The man was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his serious injuries the following day. His dog, which was also in the car, died at the scene of the accident.

An 88-year-old man died in an accident on the A73 near Ebersdorf(Coburg district) on Monday. According to the police, the senior citizen had left the road in his car for unknown reasons and crashed into a crash barrier. The car overturned several times. The senior died at the scene of the accident.

In Lower Bavaria, a woman overturned her car on Monday. The 54-year-old was thrown out of the car and died at the scene of the accident near Drachselsried (Regen district) despite resuscitation attempts, police said. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

Message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Body on balcony: suspect caught and arrested

Following the discovery of a woman's body on a balcony in Düsseldorf three weeks ago, a 58-year-old man suspected of the crime has been arrested. He was arrested in Minden, police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The man is suspected of killing the woman and hiding her...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
Several streets and adjacent fields in Heringen-Windehausen are under water. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flooded Windehausen must not be entered

A ban on entering the flooded and largely evacuated town of Windehausen in northern Thuringia was imposed on Tuesday. This is intended to keep the limited access for the rescue services free and disaster tourists away, said Matthias Marquardt, mayor of the town of Heringen, to which Windehausen...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public

Latest

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Body on balcony: suspect caught and arrested

Following the discovery of a woman's body on a balcony in Düsseldorf three weeks ago, a 58-year-old man suspected of the crime has been arrested. He was arrested in Minden, police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The man is suspected of killing the woman and hiding her...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public