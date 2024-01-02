Accidents - Fatal traffic accident in Hamburg-Eißendorf
A woman died in a traffic accident in Hamburg-Eißendorf on Tuesday evening. According to initial findings, the woman suddenly stepped onto the road in Strucksbarg and was hit by a car, said a police spokesperson. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. The police were initially unable to provide any further details about the course of the accident or the age of the victim.
Source: www.stern.de