Accidents - Fatal traffic accident in Hamburg-Eißendorf

A woman died in a traffic accident in Hamburg-Eißendorf on Tuesday evening. According to initial findings, the woman suddenly stepped onto the road in Strucksbarg and was hit by a car, said a police spokesperson. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. The police were initially unable to provide any further details about the course of the accident or the age of the victim.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de