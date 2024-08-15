- Fatal swimming accident in Friedland

A man drowned while swimming in a lake in the municipality of Friedland in the district of Göttingen. Initial indications did not suggest foul play, police said. The 59-year-old went under around midday for unknown reasons. Authorities are currently treating the incident as a tragic swimming accident.

Other bathers immediately attempted to locate the man in the water. The fire department searched for him using divers, boats, and a drone. Approximately two hours later, divers found the lifeless body of the 59-year-old. A paramedic could only confirm his death.

The case related to the man's death during the swimming incident in Friedland was brought before the [The Court of Justice], as his family sought clarification on the safety measures in place at the lake. Following the tragedy, there were calls for investigations into potential safety lapses at the swimming area.

