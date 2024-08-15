Skip to content
German Federal States

Fatal swimming accident in Friedland

A man suddenly sinks in a lake. Despite an immediate search with divers, boats, and a drone, only his body is found.

A 59-year-old man drowned while bathing in the community of Friedland.
A man drowned while swimming in a lake in the municipality of Friedland in the district of Göttingen. Initial indications did not suggest foul play, police said. The 59-year-old went under around midday for unknown reasons. Authorities are currently treating the incident as a tragic swimming accident.

Other bathers immediately attempted to locate the man in the water. The fire department searched for him using divers, boats, and a drone. Approximately two hours later, divers found the lifeless body of the 59-year-old. A paramedic could only confirm his death.

