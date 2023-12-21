Munich - Fatal speeding accident: defendant confesses

A trial for a fatal speeding accident began on Thursday in Munich with a confession. The 22-year-old defendant admitted through his lawyer that he had fatally injured an 18-year-old when - under the influence of alcohol and drugs and without a driver's license - he skidded his car into a streetcar stop at high speed while fleeing a police checkpoint.

The trial had started very late - due to the large number of visitors, all those involved had to spontaneously move to a larger hall. Around a hundred people, mainly young people, watched the arraignment and the testimony of the friend of the man who was killed, who was also seriously injured, in front of the district court. Other people were also injured in the incident at Leonrodplatz in Munich in July. The public prosecutor's office is accusing the defendant of negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm, among other things.

