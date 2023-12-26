Investigations - Fatal skiing accident in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

A 56-year-old woman has died in a serious accident in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen ski area. The woman came off the ski trail between Hochalm and Kreuzeck on Christmas Day for an initially unexplained reason and crashed into a tree, as the police reported on Tuesday. She then slid several meters down the steep terrain. She died in hospital from her serious injuries. The police are now looking for witnesses to the accident.

Source: www.stern.de