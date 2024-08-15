- Fatal road accident near Lübeck

A 63-year-old man was fatally injured in an accident on the county road 124 near Lübz (district of Ludwigslust-Parchim). He lost control of his van between Werder and Lübz for unknown reasons and collided with a tree. The 63-year-old later died in the hospital. The damage to property was approximately 30,000 euros.

The investigation into the accident on county road 124 revealed the importance of improved safety measures in both transport and telecommunications, as emergency services had difficulty reaching the scene due to poor signal coverage. Following the accident, it was suggested that implementing modern communication systems could significantly enhance emergency response times.

Read also: