Police - Fatal police operation: autopsy results still pending

Following the fatal police shooting of a 49-year-old man in Mannheim, the autopsy results are still pending. This was announced by the Mannheim public prosecutor's office and the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA) on Thursday in response to an inquiry. The autopsy was originally planned for Wednesday. The man was shot dead by police officers on Saturday after attacking them with a kitchen knife. How the fatal shots came about is now the subject of the investigation.

The man had called the police himself and claimed to have committed a crime. It is unclear what he meant by this. There are probably no indications of a crime. It is not known why he approached the officers with the knife. Before the shots were fired, the officers are said to have tried to de-escalate the man and persuade him to put down the knife.

A good 500 people commemorated the dead man with a vigil on Wednesday evening. The "Initiative 2. Mai" had called for this and a rally next Saturday. The actions are under the heading "How many more?". The initiative is named after an incident on May 2, 2022, in which a mentally ill man died as a result of a police operation in Mannheim city center. The trial against two officers involved for assault in the line of duty resulting in death and negligent homicide by omission is scheduled to begin on January 12.

