Fatal knife attack before starting work: murder trial

Following a fatal knife attack in Lengerich in the district of Steinfurt, a 50-year-old man will stand trial at Münster District Court from Wednesday (9 a.m.). The accused is said to have ambushed a 56-year-old man in front of his workplace in the early morning of July 3 this year and stabbed...

A police car in front of the district court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Münster Regional Court - Fatal knife attack before starting work: murder trial

Following a fatal knife attack in Lengerich in the district of Steinfurt, a 50-year-old man will stand trial at Münster District Court from Wednesday (9 a.m.). The accused is said to have ambushed a 56-year-old man in front of his workplace in the early morning of July 3 this year and stabbed him repeatedly. The victim died at the scene.

According to the investigation, the background was possibly a dispute over money. According to the public prosecutor's office, the accused may have been angry that the 56-year-old did not want to repay a loan of 70,000 euros. The charge is murder. The jury court has initially scheduled seven trial days for the trial until January 29, 2024.

