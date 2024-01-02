Emergencies - Fatal hike on New Year's Day: man falls to his death

A 54-year-old hiker from Upper Bavaria died on a tour in Austria on New Year's Day. As the police reported on Tuesday, the man was part of a five-person group hiking from the Zwölferkopf to the almost 2000-metre-high Bärenkopf in Tyrol. Due to snow and icy conditions, the group decided to turn back. Shortly afterwards, the German slipped, fell around ten meters over steep, rocky terrain and slid a further 20 meters down a gully into a frozen avalanche cone. He sustained fatal injuries in the process. His companions remained uninjured. They were flown down to the valley by emergency helicopter.

