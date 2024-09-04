Fatal Head-on Crash Results in Ten-Year Sentence for 21-year-old in Bremen

At last, he jumped straight from a solid stance onto the enemy's defeated skull. This brutal act led to various injuries, including severe brain damage and internal bleeding in the skull. Regrettably, the unfortunate soul didn't survive these traumas. The judge's decision mirrored the prosecution's request in their case submission.

The act of jumping onto the enemy's skull caused significant damage to the head. Upon examination, there were signs of severe brain damage and internal bleeding in the skull area.

Read also: