Fatal confrontation: identity of the victim clarified

The identity of the 21-year-old who died on Saturday after an altercation in Heide has been established, according to the police. The man was from Albania and had been visiting Heide, the police announced on Tuesday. According to police, he died in hospital on Saturday outside a pub in Heide...

A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The identity of the 21-year-old who died on Saturday after an altercation in Heide has been established, according to the police. The man was from Albania and had been visiting Heide, the police announced on Tuesday. According to police, he died in hospital on Saturday outside a pub in Heide after an altercation with a 30-year-old man.

The 30-year-old from Hamburg was seriously injured. The police arrested him for the time being. However, as there was no strong suspicion against him, no warrant was issued for his arrest, the police announced. The police did not provide any information about the background to the altercation on Tuesday in order not to jeopardize the investigation.

