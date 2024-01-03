Skip to content
Fatal car racing accident: Final judgment

More than three years after an illegal car race with a fatal outcome in the Eifel region, the verdict against the two drivers is final. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) dismissed the appeal of the two young men according to a decision published on Wednesday in November 2023. The Aachen...

A sign with the federal eagle stands in front of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Federal Court of Justice - Fatal car racing accident: Final judgment

More than three years after an illegal car race with a fatal outcome in the Eifel region, the verdict against the two drivers is final. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) dismissed the appeal of the two young men according to a decision published on Wednesday in November 2023. The Aachen Regional Court had sentenced the defendants to juvenile sentences in June 2022. (AZ: 4 StR 460/22)

According to the verdict, the men had raced each other on a winding road south of Aachen in the summer of 2020. During an overtaking maneuver, one of the defendants collided with an oncoming vehicle. An eight-year-old girl sitting in the car was killed, while the driver and passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The court sentenced a 20-year-old at the time of the trial to a juvenile sentence of three years and nine months for participating in a motor vehicle race resulting in death. A 21-year-old received a sentence of three years and six months for participation in a race and involuntary manslaughter. In this case, the BGH only amended the guilty verdict to the effect that a conviction for intentionally endangering road traffic was not applicable.

