Accidents - Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously been reported stolen in Leipzig. In addition, the man was not in possession of a driving license and had been carrying drugs.

Source: www.stern.de