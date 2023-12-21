Skip to content
Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously been reported stolen in Leipzig. In addition, the man was not in possession of a driving license and had been carrying drugs.

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
19-year-old dies after traffic accident on B279

A 19-year-old woman has died after a traffic accident between Bad Neustadt and Schönau an der Brend. Her car collided with an oncoming car on the B279 in the district of Rhön-Grabfeld on Friday afternoon for an initially unclear reason, the police reported in the evening. The two occupants of...

