Traffic - Fatal accident on the B70 near Papenburg

One person was fatally injured in a collision between a truck and a car on the B70 federal highway between Papenburg and Aschendorf in the district of Emsland on Wednesday morning. The condition of a second person was initially unclear, according to a police spokesperson. According to initial reports, the occupants of the car were trapped in the vehicle during the accident. In addition to the police, fire department and ambulance service, a helicopter was also deployed. According to initial findings, a vehicle had crossed into the oncoming lane. The road was closed in the area of the accident.

Source: www.stern.de