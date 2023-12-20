Skip to content
Fatal accident on the B70 near Papenburg

One person was fatally injured in a collision between a truck and a car on the B70 federal highway between Papenburg and Aschendorf in the district of Emsland on Wednesday morning. The condition of a second person was initially unclear, according to a police spokesperson.

A rescue helicopter flies in the sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Traffic - Fatal accident on the B70 near Papenburg

One person was fatally injured in a collision between a truck and a car on the B70 federal highway between Papenburg and Aschendorf in the district of Emsland on Wednesday morning. The condition of a second person was initially unclear, according to a police spokesperson. According to initial reports, the occupants of the car were trapped in the vehicle during the accident. In addition to the police, fire department and ambulance service, a helicopter was also deployed. According to initial findings, a vehicle had crossed into the oncoming lane. The road was closed in the area of the accident.

