- Fatal accident on the A9

A fatal accident on the A9 motorway near the Münchberg-Nord junction (Hof district) resulted in a collision between a small truck and a large truck. The affected stretch of road is currently fully closed, a police spokesman said.

Initially, there was no information on the number of fatalities and possible injuries. The cause and circumstances of the accident were also initially unknown.

The police are directing traffic to divert around the closed section of the A9 motorway due to the accident. Emergency services, including the police, are working diligently to investigate the cause of the collision between the two trucks.

Read also: