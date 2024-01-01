Turn of the year - Fatal accident on New Year's Eve in Rhineland-Palatinate

A tragic accident overshadowed New Year's Eve in Rhineland-Palatinate. An 18-year-old died in Koblenz when a firework exploded. Attempted resuscitation was unsuccessful. According to the police, the accident happened when the firecracker was set off in the Rübenach district. The criminal investigation department began to investigate, but not on suspicion of external influence. Head of operations Björn Neureuter said on Monday night: "An incident like this is always tragic and cannot be put into words, especially for the relatives. But it shows once again how dangerous handling fireworks can be."

Two police officers in Koblenz were hit by fireworks and one of them was slightly injured. A particularly large number of people once again gathered at the Deutsches Eck, the confluence of the Rhine and Moselle rivers. Due to the "careless handling" of fireworks, the police cleared this area half an hour before the turn of the year and only released it again at around 0.30 am. The officers took one person into temporary custody.

Several other police headquarters in Rhineland-Palatinate initially reported no major incidents on Monday morning. There were also initially no reports of attacks on emergency vehicles. "There's a lot going on, but nothing spectacular", was the statement in Mainz. Kaiserslautern also announced: "The situation is relatively relaxed, nothing major." The police stations spoke of the usual fires, disputes and assaults.

The police headquarters in Ludwigshafen, for example, reported "45 criminal offenses and 9 administrative offenses" in the Vorder- und Südpfalz region. "15 criminal charges were filed for assault, four for damage to property and four for insults," it said. Officers found ten drivers to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. One officer was injured in "two acts of resistance" against the police. According to the Ludwigshafen police headquarters, "presumably due to flying fireworks", there were 31 fires, for example on balconies, which had to be extinguished by the fire department. The total damage amounted to around 99,000 euros.

In Dickenschied in the Hunsrück region, a barn with around 40 cattle, bales of straw and fertilizer caught fire. Although the animals were saved, a large part of the stable building was destroyed. "It cannot be ruled out that the fire was caused by a New Year's Eve rocket," said the police in Simmern. The criminal investigation department is investigating.

Source: www.stern.de