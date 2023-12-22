Skip to content
Fatal accident on highway 2 in the Fläming district

One person died and two others were injured in an accident on the Autobahn 2 on Thursday afternoon. The three people were traveling in a van when the driver lost control of the vehicle between the Brandenburg and Wollin junctions (Fläming district) and crashed into the crash barrier, a police...

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
One person died and two others were injured in an accident on the Autobahn 2 on Thursday afternoon. The three people were traveling in a van when the driver lost control of the vehicle between the Brandenburg and Wollin junctions (Fläming district) and crashed into the crash barrier, a police spokesman said on Friday. This crash barrier drilled into the interior of the car. The front passenger was fatally injured. The driver and another passenger suffered injuries, some of them serious. It is still unclear why the driver lost control of the van. According to the spokesperson, it is also not yet possible to provide any information about the people involved. The highway was closed until the early evening.

