Central Hesse - Fatal accident at a cemetery: alcohol consumption suspected

In a fatal car accident at a cemetery in the Marburg-Biedenkopf district, police suspect that the driver had consumed alcohol and was driving too fast. However, this has not been confirmed for the time being and investigations are ongoing with the support of an expert, a police spokesperson in Giessen emphasized on Monday.

A car had broken through a cemetery wall between Hommertshausen and Mornshausen early on Sunday morning and burst into flames at a tree. The 28-year-old driver from Dautphetal had veered to the left off a tarmac country lane and died in his vehicle at the scene of the accident. The fire department, rescue services, police and a police helicopter were deployed.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de