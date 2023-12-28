Wesel district - Fatal accident: 87-year-old crashes his car into a tree
A driver left the road on a country road in Moers on the Lower Rhine and crashed his car into a tree. The 87-year-old was taken to hospital seriously injured on Thursday and died a few hours later, the police reported. The accident area was closed for four hours.
PM
Source: www.stern.de