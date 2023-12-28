Skip to content
Fatal accident: 87-year-old crashes his car into a tree

A driver left the road on a country road in Moers on the Lower Rhine and crashed his car into a tree. The 87-year-old was taken to hospital seriously injured on Thursday and died a few hours later, the police reported. The accident area was closed for four hours.

A blue light on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Related

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man seriously injured in robbery in Hamburg

After a brutal robbery of a 48-year-old man in Hamburg, the police are looking for two suspects and are asking for witnesses. During the crime on Monday in the Niendorf district, the victim was seriously injured by a stab wound to the back, cuts and blows with a baseball bat, police said on...

Members Public
A man lights a firecracker. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Speed camera in Elterlein blown up with pyrotechnics

Unknown perpetrators have blown up a speed camera in Elterlein in the Ore Mountains, causing extensive material damage. According to the police, the stationary speed measuring system was damaged to the tune of around 65,000 euros. The crime took place on Thursday night. The remains of an...

Members Public

