Fast food establishments in the U.S. respond to coliform contamination at McDonald's locations.

A significant surge of E. coli bacteria at McDonald's is causing havoc in the US. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced 49 instances of this bacteria across ten states, leading to one reported fatality. The culprit seems to be onions, based on initial suspicions. Consequently, other fast-food chains are stepping up their safety measures.

As a result of an E. coli outbreak linked to a specific McDonald's burger, certain fast-food establishments, such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Burger King, have taken it upon themselves to eliminate fresh onions from their menus in various locations.

The investigation into the outbreak is being undertaken by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Preliminary findings indicate a possible link between the E. coli outbreak and sliced onions in McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers, the US equivalent of the Hamburger Royal.

McDonald's has taken immediate action, removing the Quarter Pounder and sliced onions from its menu in twelve states, as per the FDA's reports. One of the company's suppliers has also withdrawn several onion products from their offerings. Two lawsuits have already been filed against McDonald's in Nebraska, according to NBC.

The outbreak was triggered when 49 individuals in ten different states fell ill due to E. coli infections between September 27 and October 11. Regrettably, one fatality was reported. As numerous US restaurants became associated with the E. coli outbreak, McDonald's stock pricing suffered.

Dangerous variants of E. coli can lead to severe ailments such as kidney failure, according to the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment. Common symptoms of severe illness include intense stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting, as per the CDC.

