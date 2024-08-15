- Farming land prices in the north continue to rise

Agricultural areas in Schleswig-Holstein have continued to appreciate. This is shown in the purchase and rental price index, published by the Ministry of Agriculture, which was compiled by the Statistics North agency.

According to this, the price of arable land across the state increased by 9.4 percent in the 2022/2023 period compared to the previous period of 2021/2022, reaching 45,679 euros per hectare. One hectare is equivalent to 10,000 square meters, or a square measuring 100 meters by 100 meters. The rate of increase has somewhat slowed down, having previously been at 11.3 percent.

There are significant regional differences. Southern Schleswig-Holstein stands out, with prices in the Barmstedt-Kisdorfer Geest (districts of Pinneberg and Segeberg) being around 40 percent (54,301 euros per hectare) and in the Hamburg Ring around 27 percent (73,160 euros per hectare) higher for arable land. In contrast, the price for permanent grassland has remained virtually unchanged across the state, with purchase prices rising by one percent to 22,001 euros per hectare.

New trend in rental prices?

For the first time, rental prices for arable land and permanent grassland have shown a noticeable increase across the state compared to the previous period, the ministry reports. Annual rental prices for permanent grassland increased by around 3.2 percent (346 euros per hectare) and for arable land by 1.8 percent (573 euros per hectare). In the past, rental prices have been relatively stable and decoupled from purchase prices. Whether this indicates a new trend is not yet apparent based on the available data, according to the ministry.

The appreciation of agricultural areas in Schleswig-Holstein is not limited to purchase prices; rental prices for arable land and permanent grassland have also shown an increase. Interestingly, the rental price for arable land in the agricultural area of Barmstedt-Kisdorfer Geest is 54,301 euros per hectare, significantly higher than the state average.

Read also: