- Farmhand collective at Saale-Unstrut initiates grape picking process

Grape harvest commences in the Saale-Unstrut region amid difficulties. The Saale-Unstrut Winegrowers' Association reported that 90% of vineyards experienced frost damage in late April, destroying young shoots. Despite this, harvest for young wine and early-ripening varieties such as Early Pinot, Ortega, and Solaris has started, while the main harvest will follow the Winegrowers' Festival. The association stated, "Winemakers have a final stretch of four to six weeks ahead."

This year has been remarkably hard for winemakers. The budding started early due to warmer temperatures, the earliest since 1963. Despite winemakers' efforts to shield young shoots with approaches like candles or portable heaters, late frosts inflicted substantial damage. Furthermore, the second budding was meager in most cases, resulting in limited grape clusters.

Following the frost came rain, pests including birds and wasps

The rainy summer led to high incidences of mildew, according to the winegrowers' association. With fewer fruits in production, there was significant damage from birds and wasps, even consuming entire vineyard rows. Consequently, no predictions can be made so far about the 2024 vintage's quantity and quality.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced frost aid for fruit and wine growers. Last week, businesses started submitting applications for this aid. Businesses with a 30% or greater decrease in yield compared to previous years may receive up to 40% assistance covering the incurred damage. According to the ministry, priority will be given to loan guarantees.

Despite the challenges, winemakers continued with harvesting, focusing on early-ripening varieties. The damage from pests, exacerbated by the rainy summer, made predictions about the 2024 vintage's quantity and quality uncertain.

Read also: