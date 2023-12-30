Announcement - Farmers: week of protests against government austerity plans continues

Farmers in Saxony-Anhalt want to take part in the nationwide week of protest and have called for demonstrations on January 8. The farmers' association announced on Saturday that there would be two rallies at the start of the week of action. One will take place in Magdeburg, the other in Halle. Hundreds of farmers are expected to attend. Various farmers' interest groups have joined forces for the protests.

The President of the Saxony-Anhalt Farmers' Association, Olaf Feuerborn, explained: "With its draft budget, the federal government has managed to turn the farmers against itself." Among other things, the farmers criticized the planned removal of subsidies for agricultural diesel and the tax exemption for agricultural and forestry vehicles.

Source: www.stern.de