Farmers' protests continue

Farmers have continued their protests against the federal government's cost-cutting plans in several places in Lower Saxony. Farmers drove with around 20 tractors and other vehicles on highway 28 towards Oldenburg on Wednesday night. The highway police temporarily closed the highway due to the slow-moving convoy and diverted traffic from the Neuenkruge junction in the district of Ammerland, according to a police spokesman in the morning.

The police stopped the protest procession and agreed a route through Oldenburg city center with the farmers. After the heavy vehicles had left the highway, the police lifted the full closure, the protest procession drove through the city center and met after midnight for a final rally.

The traffic light government is planning to abolish regulations on agricultural diesel and vehicle tax exemptions in order to achieve savings in the federal budget. The savings plans threaten farmers with high additional costs. Lower Saxony's Agriculture Minister Miriam Staudte (Greens) had already criticized the federal government 's plans and called on the Ministry of Finance in Berlin to examine compromises as quickly as possible.

During the course of the day, farmers continued their blockade actions in several cities in the state. Around midday, a mid-three-figure number of tractors were again on the road in the Oldenburg city area, according to the police. Around 50 tractors also drove onto the A28 again. Around 60 tractors blocked the area around the Chamber of Agriculture in the city.

The Weser Tunnel was closed because, according to the police, around 60 tractors were blocking both tubes on the B 437. Due to the demonstrations, ferry traffic via the Brake-Sandstedt connection was also suspended and the Blexen-Bremerhaven Weser ferry was also affected.

In total, the Oldenburg police department counted around 600 farmers demonstrating with their tractors at various locations in its area of responsibility on Wednesday. According to a statement, the demonstrations went "largely without major incidents". Around 200 police officers accompanied the protests, which lasted several hours.

For the districts of Lüneburg and Uelzen, the police also reported "demonstrative actions" involving well over 100 farmers. Officers described the Hanseatic town of Uelzen and the surrounding district as a focal point. The flow of traffic was considerably impaired at some points. In the district of Lüneburg, more than a dozen tractors were reportedly on the road in the Bardowick area and at the Lüneburg-Nord junction. After a short stop, the police escorted the slow-moving tractors through the Lüneburg urban area.

Source: www.stern.de