Farmers protest with tractors on the A28 and in Oldenburg

Farmers with around 20 tractors and other vehicles demonstrated against the German government's agricultural diesel plans on highway 28 in the direction of Oldenburg on Wednesday night. The Oldenburg highway police temporarily closed the highway due to the slow-moving convoy and diverted...

Farmers with around 20 tractors and other vehicles demonstrated against the German government's agricultural diesel plans on highway 28 in the direction of Oldenburg on Wednesday night. The Oldenburg highway police temporarily closed the highway due to the slow-moving convoy and diverted traffic from the Neuenkruge junction in the Ammerland district, according to a police spokesperson.

The police then stopped the protest procession and agreed a route through Oldenburg city center with the farmers' rally leader. After the heavy vehicles had left the highway, the police lifted the full closure, the protest procession drove through the city center and met after midnight for a final rally.

The police are expecting further demonstrations by farmers in Oldenburg on Wednesday. The traffic light government is planning to abolish regulations on agricultural diesel and vehicle tax exemptions in order to achieve savings in the federal budget. The savings plans threaten farmers with high additional costs.

