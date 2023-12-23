Skip to content
Farmers protest with more than 1000 tractors in Koblenz

On Friday evening, farmers around Koblenz demonstrated with more than 1000 tractors against the federal government's cost-cutting plans. This was announced by the police on Saturday night. Contrary to the original forecast of around 300 participating tractor drivers, the police estimated the number of vehicles at 1100 in the meantime. There were no major incidents. Despite the high number of vehicles, it was possible to channel the convoys, close larger gaps and guide the tractors out of the city via the pre-arranged route over the Kurt Schumacher Bridge, it was said.

Farmers in various German cities have been protesting for days against the planned abolition of tax concessions by the traffic light coalition. They fear considerable additional costs if the subsidy for agricultural diesel is abolished and motor vehicle tax has to be paid for tractors in future. Agricultural and forestry vehicles are currently exempt from vehicle tax. Farmers currently only pay around half the tax rate for agricultural diesel.

