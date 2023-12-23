Agriculture - Farmers protest with dozens of tractors - in the direction of Hermeskeil

Farmers want to demonstrate with dozens of tractors on Saturday evening in Hermeskeil (Trier-Saarburg district) against the federal government's cost-cutting plans. "We are expecting more than 200 vehicles," the Trier police announced on Platform X. The tractors set off from Nonnweiler in Saarland and Osburg.

"The vehicles are traveling in convoy. If you catch up with them, please make sure you stay behind them," the police wrote with other road users in mind. "Take your time and don't overtake. This is only for everyone's road safety." In Hermeskeil, the farmers want to gather on the inner-city ring road and hold a rally in front of the town hall.

On Friday evening, farmers around Koblenz demonstrated with more than 1000 tractors against the federal government's cost-cutting plans.

Farmers in various German cities have been protesting for days against the planned abolition of tax concessions by the coalition government. They fear considerable additional costs if the subsidy for agricultural diesel is abolished and motor vehicle tax has to be paid for tractors in future. Agricultural and forestry vehicles are currently exempt from vehicle tax. Farmers currently only pay around half the tax rate for agricultural diesel.

Police announcement from the afternoon Trier police on platform X

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de