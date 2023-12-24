Agriculture - Farmers protest with 400 tractors in Hermeskeil

Farmers with around 400 tractors demonstrated on Saturday evening in Hermeskeil (Trier-Saarburg district) against the federal government's austerity plans. The rally in front of the town hall and a subsequent parade of vehicles took place without any disruptions or accidents, the police announced in the evening. According to the authorities, around 800 people took part in the event. The tractors had set off from Nonnweiler and Osburg in the Saarland.

On Friday evening, farmers around Koblenz demonstrated with more than 1000 tractors against the federal government's cost-cutting plans.

Farmers in various German cities have been protesting for days against the planned abolition of tax concessions by the coalition government. They fear considerable additional costs if the subsidy for agricultural diesel is abolished and motor vehicle tax has to be paid for tractors in future. Agricultural and forestry vehicles are currently exempt from vehicle tax. Farmers currently only pay around half the tax rate for agricultural diesel.

Police statement from the afternoon Trier police on platform X Final police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de