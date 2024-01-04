Schwerin - Farmers' protest in MV emerges in a slimmed-down form

The protest by farmers planned for next Monday in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is taking shape in a slimmed-down version. A spokeswoman for the state farmers' association said on Thursday that no written approval for the event had yet been received. There will probably be protest actions at more than 50 highway access points, but only at every second one for two hours at a time, with subsequent alternation so that traffic can flow at the free access points. She named 7 to 11 a.m. as the time window.

The radio station Ostseewelle Hit-Radio Mecklenburg-Vorpommern had previously reported on a compromise between the farmers' association and the Ministry of the Interior. The latter still wanted to issue an announcement on Thursday.

According to the original plans, the farmers wanted to block all of the more than 60 highway entrances and exits in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern for three hours and thus largely paralyze highway traffic. According to the association's spokeswoman on Thursday, talks with the police on the details were still ongoing.

In response to the federal government's austerity plans, the German Farmers' Association had called for a week of action starting on January 8. The association is thus opposing the planned abolition of tax breaks for agricultural diesel and vehicle tax. Farmers from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had already demonstrated against the plans in Berlin with their tractors.

Source: www.stern.de