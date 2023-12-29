Skip to content
Farmers protest against austerity plans with tractor demo

With a convoy of several hundred tractors, farmers in the Siegen area protested against the austerity plans of the traffic light coalition on Friday. The participants started at three points in the Siegen area and parked their vehicles on the outskirts of the city to hold a rally there,

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Numerous tractors can be seen on a road in Siegen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

With a convoy of several hundred tractors, farmers in the Siegen area protested against the austerity plans of the traffic light coalition on Friday. The participants started at three points in the Siegen area and parked their vehicles on the outskirts of the city to hold a rally there, according to the police. 400 tractors were registered, but according to a spokesperson, at least twice as many turned up. An exact number could not be given at first. The federal government is planning cuts in agricultural diesel and vehicle tax, which will affect agriculture.

The police had already deployed additional colleagues in the morning to provide support, as around 800 tractors were already rolling towards Siegen. The action remained peaceful, the police spokesman said. Only one tractor driver had tried to break through a barrier. A police officer who asked him to stop was slightly injured, but was able to remain on duty. The unruly and drunk tractor driver was taken to the police station. Charges were filed against him and his driver's license was confiscated.

The action was initiated by the Land sichert Versorgung (LSV NRW) association. The Westphalian-Lippe Agricultural Association, medium-sized businesses and haulage companies also took part. Around 60 farmers had already demonstrated with their tractors in Warburg on Thursday, as reported by the police in Höxter. After a rally, a one-and-a-half-kilometre-long column had set off and remained peaceful.

Source: www.stern.de

