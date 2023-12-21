Agriculture - Farmers continue to demonstrate: With tractors on the A7

Farmers in Lower Saxony also demonstrated with their tractors on Thursday in protest against the federal government's austerity plans. In the afternoon, there were tractor gatherings near Soltau (Heidekreis) at the Soltau Ost and Soltau Süd slip roads to the Hamburg-Hannover highway 7, according to a police spokesman.

Despite an order not to drive onto the highway, around ten farmers drove their tractors past the barriers and onto the highway. The police spokesman said that it was being investigated whether the farmers' behavior was covered by the right of assembly. Later in the afternoon, a large procession of around 100 tractors drove along the highway towards Soltau. The farmers' protest actions reportedly led to traffic obstructions.

According to the police, several tractors and a truck gathered in the parking lot of the tax office in Cloppenburg on Thursday night. The farmers were offered a parking space, where some vehicles were parked. Dung had already been dumped in front of the Green Party office in Cloppenburg on Wednesday evening. The police said that state security had begun an investigation.

The traffic light government is planning to abolish regulations on agricultural diesel and vehicle tax exemptions in order to achieve savings in the federal budget. The savings plans threaten farmers with high additional costs.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de