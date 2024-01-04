Flood situation - Farmers complain about flooded fields due to incessant rain

According to the Lower Saxony Farmers' Association, almost every farmer is currently affected by flooding or water damage to their fields. This is due to the large amounts of rainfall in recent weeks, the Landvolk Niedersachsen in Hanover told the German Press Agency. It is currently not possible to estimate exactly how many agricultural areas have been directly affected by flooding from nearby rivers or other bodies of water.

"Several hundred thousand hectares of arable land and grassland have been flooded," Landvolk President Holger Hennies told dpa. Hundreds of farms were also affected by flooding, "but fortunately only very few farms were so badly affected that stables were also affected and livestock had to be evacuated", said Hennies.

The flooding situation has worsened on the Hunte in Oldenburg, for example. Here, four horse farms in the Bümmerstede district were informed by the city that there was a potential risk and that they should ensure that their horses were evacuated in an emergency.

Nadine Wilkens has already taken some of her animals to safety as a precaution, although no evacuation has yet been ordered by the authorities. "They're like our children," said Wilkens. Several horses are now staying with friends.

"The solidarity among farmers is enormous. Everyone is helping everyone," emphasized the Lower Saxony Farmers' Association. Only a few stables with dairy cows had to be evacuated. However, accommodating them was a particular challenge, as replacement stables also had to have the necessary milking technology. It was a stressful situation for the farmers who were particularly affected.

Bremen farmer Carsten Schnakenberg has also been fighting tirelessly against the floods since Christmas. "You can't really get down, even when you go to bed," said the farmer from the district of Timmersloh on Tuesday. However, the solidarity among the affected farmers is enormous.

