Protest - Farmers block highway access roads in central Germany

In protest against the government, farmers in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia blocked several highway ramps on Thursday morning. Robert Erdmann from the "Land schafft Verbindung" association told the German Press Agency in the morning that several tractors were parked at the Döbeln Nord exit of the Autobahn 14. He himself had also come with his tractor to protest. According to the information provided, the police were also on site.

The protest is directed against the planned abolition of tax concessions by the traffic light coalition. The tax breaks for agricultural diesel and the tax exemption for agricultural and forestry machinery must be retained, according to the call for the protests, which is available to the German Press Agency.

In addition to the Döbeln-Nord and -Ost slip roads, the farmers also blocked the Gera-Leumnitz slip road on highway 14 in Thuringia, for example, according to the police. In addition, 11 agricultural machines blocked the Coswig junction in Saxony-Anhalt.

In the Leipzig area, nine junctions on highways 72 and 38 were blocked. In Zwickau, farmers were moving from junction to junction with their machines. In the Dresden area, six slip roads were impassable in the morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Görlitz police department, ten slip roads were initially blocked in the morning. There were 24 tractors at the Görlitz junction. According to the spokesperson, the protest was peaceful and rescue lanes were kept clear.

Source: www.stern.de