Demonstration - Farmers' associations call for rally to Bremen

In response to the federal government's austerity plans, farmers' associations have called for a rally to Bremen. Around a thousand farmers from Lower Saxony and Bremen are expected to take to the road with their tractors on January 8, said Christian Kluge, Managing Director of the Bremen Farmers' Association, on Wednesday. "Basically, the whole region will see that the farmers are out and about." The "Weser Kurier" had previously reported.

Farmers' associations in the region are warning of traffic obstructions throughout the day. "There will be a lot of tractors on the move in the city," said Kluge. A central rally is also planned for Monday morning in Bremen's Überseestadt with the President of Landvolk Niedersachsen, Holger Hennies, and the President of Bremischer Landwirtschaftsverband, Hilmer Garbade.

The federal government wants to cut tax breaks for farmers on agricultural diesel and vehicle tax in order to plug holes in the budget. Farmers demonstrated against the plans back in December, sometimes causing traffic disruptions.

Farmers' associations are calling for protests throughout Germany next week. The week of action is to culminate in a major demonstration in Berlin on January 15. The transport industry also wants to take part.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de