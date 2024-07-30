- Farmers' Association: Weather makes harvesting difficult

Weather fluctuations are repeatedly interrupting harvesting work in Saxony-Anhalt this year. "Farmers are hoping for a stable high-pressure situation to quickly and with good quality bring in the harvest," the state farmers' association announced.

The winter rapeseed harvest is well underway, according to the association. On average, 3.2 tons per hectare have been harvested across the state. However, yields varied greatly regionally. "This is partly due to the weather and natural site conditions, but also to massive pest infestations," it was reported. In addition, hard wheat and spelt are also being harvested.

The unpredictable changes in weather have caused several setbacks in the harvesting process, leading to delays. Despite the winter rapeseed harvest being advanced, the overall quality and yields have been affected due to the weather fluctuations and pest infestations.

