Agriculture - Farmers' association seeks support from the parties

The Schleswig-Holstein Farmers' Association is seeking the support of the political parties in its fight against financial burdens. The president of the state farmers' association, Klaus-Peter Lucht, wants to meet with the state chairmen of the CDU, Greens, SPD, FDP and SSW in Rendsburg on Thursday. Afterwards (11.30 a.m.) he will comment on the outcome of the meeting. The issue is the burden placed on farmers by the federal government's austerity measures. The subsidy for agricultural diesel is to be abolished, as is the exemption of agricultural and forestry vehicles from motor vehicle tax. Farmers are planning an action week from January 8 to 12.

Source: www.stern.de