Agriculture - Farmers' association plans several protest rallies in Bavaria

The Bavarian Farmers' Association is planning several tractor rallies in Bavaria as part of a nationwide week of protest against planned subsidy cuts by the federal government. A rally in Munich is planned to kick off the week next Monday, as the Bavarian Farmers' Association announced on its website. Protests will then take place in Augsburg on January 10 and in Nuremberg on the 12th.

Due to the current budget shortfalls, the coalition government wants to abolish tax concessions for agricultural diesel and agricultural vehicles.

Some farmers are calling for much more radical protests and accuse the farmers' association of not representing the interests of farmers, while right-wing populists are also jumping on the bandwagon. Shortly before Christmas, the German Farmers' Association in Berlin therefore distanced itself from "morons with fantasies of overthrow, radicals and other extreme fringe groups and nutcases" on Platform X and called for peaceful protest.

Although the week of action has not yet begun, farmers are already protesting. On Tuesday evening, around 1200 farmers with several hundred tractors demonstrated in Hammelburg in Lower Franconia. Next week, the state association of Bavarian freight forwarders (LBS) will also be protesting against the federal government 's policy; the rally is planned for January 12 in Munich. The event is being organized by the Bavarian Transport and Logistics Association (LBT) with the support of several other associations.

