Agricultural policy - Farmers' association in the north receives support from politicians

The Schleswig-Holstein Farmers' Association is calling for several demonstrations in Schleswig-Holstein next week against the federal government's austerity measures - and is receiving support for its demands from politicians. There had been no talks before the announcement that the subsidized agricultural diesel and the vehicle tax exemption for agricultural and forestry vehicles would be abolished, criticized the President of the Schleswig-Holstein Farmers' Association, Klaus-Peter Lucht, on Thursday after a meeting with top representatives of the state parties. "And that is unacceptable. It's a slap in the face."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de