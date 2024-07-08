Agriculture - Farmers' association expects normal grain harvest in the southwest

Despite the flooding in June, the Farmers' Association in Baden-Württemberg expects a largely normal harvest for cereals. Currently, an average to slightly above-average yield with good qualities is anticipated, according to the spokesperson.

Floods and waterlogging in the arable lands and meadows caused damages up to total failures in some regions. The pressure from diseases, particularly fungus infections, is also very high due to the wet weather. However, the cereal stocks are developing well, it was stated.

Winter grains doing well - problems with maize and summer grains

According to the Farmers' Association, winter barley, winter wheat, and winter rye are doing well. "The intriguing question is whether the currently visually good stocks will result in high yields or much straw," it was stated. Sugabeets are also reportedly developing well.

However, the situation is different for summer barley. Farmers are reportedly facing uneven and rather thin stocks. The Farmers' Association expects a poor development for maize due to the wet and cold weather. Damages caused by snails and crows led to total failures in some soybean fields.

In Baden-Württemberg, agriculture is reportedly practiced on approximately one-quarter of the total land area, according to the Statistical Office of the State. A total of around 927,000 hectares were farmed at the end of the year 2022. The most important field crop in the region is winter wheat.

Federal Association: Last year's result to be narrowly missed

Nationwide, the rainfall poses a greater threat to the harvest. The German Farmers' Association expects the grain yield to be around 42 million tonnes, barely missing the previous year's result, according to the Federation's President, Joachim Rukwied, during the harvest kick-off last week. Already in the fall, the wet weather reportedly forced many farmers to revise their plans, as the crops could not grow properly in the soil.

Rukwied, who is also the President of the Southwest Farmers' Association, spoke in favor of a stronger use of plant protection agents due to the risk of fungus infestations increasing in many stands. The farmers needed a broad spectrum of active ingredients to keep the plants disease-resistant. However, fewer pesticides and active ingredients were available here, putting the cereal cultivation at risk.

