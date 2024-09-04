- Farmers are yielding lower crops - 'relief assistance' is imminent.

Farmers in Brandenburg yielded fewer grains compared to the previous year. This season's gathering amounted to 2.1 million metric tons, a decrease of approximately 11%, as stated by the regional farmers' association. Particularly affecte were fruit producers, who experienced substantial losses due to chilly nights in April, and are now eligible for financial assistance from the state.

During the announcement of the harvest analysis in Turnow-Preilack, Spree-Neiße district, Agriculture Minister Axel Vogel (Greens) attributed the below-par yields to weather anomalies like heavy rainfall and drought. According to Henrik Wendorff, the president of the state farmers' organization, there's also a decrease in arable land nationwide for planting grains.

Wendorff shared that more feed crops are being cultivated due to the EU's requirement for field diversity. He added that this shift in farming practices has negatively impacted grain cultivation, especially considering the increase in land abandonment in the state. However, Wendorff tried to reassure that the harvest decline is not a major cause for worry.

Minister Vogel lauded the legume harvest - crops such as peas, lupins, and soybeans. The cultivated area has expanded from 24,000 hectares in 2023 to 31,700 hectares this year.

"Frost relief" to commence soon

The fruit harvest was disappointing due to chilly nights, resulting in substantial losses in apples and cherries. The state will allot 7 million euros to cover the damages. The "Frost Relief 2024" directive will be unveiled shortly, Vogel announced, with the aim of dispensing the funds as promptly as possible this year. Nevertheless, the minister also urged businesses to take action, such as utilizing state-subsidized technology for frost protection irrigation.

