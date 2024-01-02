Neighborhood help - Farmer: Enormous solidarity in the fight against flooding

Bremen farmer Carsten Schnakenberg has been fighting tirelessly against the floods since Christmas. "You can't really calm down, even when you go to bed," said the second vice president of the Bremen Agricultural Association. "You're so full of adrenaline." His farm in the district of Timmersloh was almost completely flooded at times.

Water had seeped into the machine shed and the silos, and the bottom layer of the haylage was also soaking up water. "So we definitely won't be able to use it as fodder anymore," said the farmer. At least the house remained dry and he was also able to move his calves to the farm in time. "We can only wait for the water to recede."

A horse farm and a dairy farm in the neighborhood were evacuated, the farmer reported. Help was coordinated via WhatsApp, eight trailers were organized to transport the animals and parking spaces were found. "We basically evacuated 200 cattle in four hours," said Schnakenberg. "There is enormous solidarity within the farming community."

The farmers are now watching the rain with concern, which is not expected to stop in the coming days. "Of course, we hope that there won't be too much," said Schnakenberg. As a member of the volunteer fire department, he is still working and pumping out water. The farmer hopes that the situation will normalize in the next few days.

