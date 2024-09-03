- Farm in flames due to mechanical malfunction, farmer successfully rescues livestock.

In a blaze at a farm equipment depot in Kammeltal (Günzburg district), damages exceeding 100,000 euros were inflicted. The farmer sustained minor injuries while evacuating his seven cows from the adjacent barn, as reported by a police spokesperson. Remarkably, the livestock remained unscathed.

The origin of the fire remained a mystery initially. Firefighters continued their extinguishing operations until nightfall.

