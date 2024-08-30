Farewells are extended by Jan Hofer in his gestures.

Jan Hofer was a blessing for RTL. Following decades at the "Tagesschau", the 74-year-old continued to host the evening show "RTL Direkt" with his expert touch. Now, the veteran news reporter is signing off from viewers. Several prominent politicians have expressed their sadness at his departure.

He ruled German television news for decades and is now hanging up his boots: Jan Hofer delivered his final evening news on "RTL Direkt". Millions are also familiar with him from his previous long-term stint as newsreader for the ARD-"Tagesschau". During the RTL broadcast, his colleague Pinar Atalay stepped into the studio with a bouquet of flowers and said: "You're simply 'Mister News'." He replied: "I can't help it, I was just always there. I've been invading people's living rooms for many decades."

Hofer will still make occasional appearances in the future. He said: "I'm still kicking. I'm not vanishing. I'll probably pop up here and there - but not on 'RTL Direkt'."

Upon closer inspection, this is already Hofer's second retirement farewell. When he removed his tie at the end of 2020 in the ARD-"Tagesschau" after more than 30 years in the limelight, many believed the journalist was retiring. But Hofer had different plans. He joined private broadcaster RTL and presented the late evening news "RTL Direkt" from Berlin for three years. For the Cologne-based station, it was a stroke of luck. Hofer - the man who had been a household name through the "Tagesschau" for decades, known for his serious, clear, and almost synonymous with German living rooms.

Merz: Part of my political upbringing

This was also evident in the congratulations from politicians played during the RTL news broadcast. CDU leader Friedrich Merz said that Hofer would remain etched in his memory and was part of his political upbringing. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil said: "For me, you will always be a face of German journalism, German news. And I practically grew up with you."

Hofer thanked the viewers at the end. "The best show doesn't work without the support of the viewers." He bid farewell to the camera. In June, Hofer cited his son growing up as the reason for his departure. "Now is the time when I'd also like to witness my son growing up. He's only eight and he'd like to play football with his dad more often."

Hofer is not just a face in the news. Beyond his serious demeanor in news formats, the journalist from Büdrich in North Rhine-Westphalia has also made a name for himself as a contestant on the RTL dance show "Let's Dance" and as a judge on the ARD revival show "Dalli Dalli" ("That's the top!"). And he has established himself as a social media personality. The 74-year-old, who claims to be extremely fit, has also shown that retirement age is not a barrier. "Everyone should be able to work as long as they want. I, for example, do a lot of sports. I'm in top shape. I have a personal trainer. Why shouldn't I work? Should I put on a raincoat and stroll along the Elbe?"

The CDU leader, Friedrich Merz, shared his sentiments, stating that Hofer would remain a cherished memory and a significant part of his political upbringing. Recognizing Hofer's impact on German journalism, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil expressed his gratitude, noting that Hofer had been a constant figure in German news throughout his formative years.

Read also: