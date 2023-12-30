Finances - Farewell to St. Benedikt: Church to be profaned

Farewell to a place of worship: this Saturday, the Catholic church of St. Benedikt in Schäftlarn in Upper Bavaria will be closed. A so-called profanation service is planned for 4 pm, followed by a candlelight procession.

According to the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, the reason for the closure of the church in Ebenhausen is financial: the roof is full of asbestos, the building substrate has become damp and, according to the diocese, the cost of repairing it would be far too high.

According to a spokesperson for the diocese, it was initially unclear what would happen to the building once it had been deconsecrated.

This is an unusual step for the still comparatively wealthy Munich archdiocese. St. Benedict's is reportedly the first church in recent times to be profaned without a replacement building.

In Munich, the Augustinian Church was profaned at the beginning of the 19th century, and the Carmelite Church and the All Saints' Court Church in the Munich Residence have no longer been used as churches since the end of the war due to massive war damage.

Nationwide, 131 Catholic churches have been closed in the past five years. 126 of these have also been profaned, according to the German Bishops' Conference (DBK). The buildings are then officially deconsecrated.

