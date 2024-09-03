- Farewell speaks Lieberknecht, tearfully addressing his supporters

In a heartfelt video, Torsten Lieberknecht expressed his goodbyes to the supporters of Bundesliga II team SV Darmstadt 98. "I'll never forget this period at the 'Böllenfalltor'," shared the ex-coach of Darmstadt, showing signs of emotion in the over three-and-a-half-minute clip.

The team revealed on Sunday that they had severed ties with Lieberknecht following over three years of association. Reports suggest that he was the one who initiated this split. "I'd like to thank you all for an extraordinary journey, filled with highs and lows," Lieberknecht shared in his farewell message. He celebrated the club as "something truly exceptional."

Lieberknecht's most notable accomplishment was guiding the Lilies to advancement to the Bundesliga in the 2022/2023 season. Unfortunately, they ended up at the bottom of the table after a single season in the top tier. The decline continued in the subsequent season in the second tier, with Darmstadt managing just a single point from their initial four matches, earning them a spot second from last in the standings.

Temporarily, the current coaching team led by Darius Scholtysik and Ovid Hajou will take charge of training the Lilies until a new head coach is appointed.

The city of Darmstadt was the home base for Lieberknecht during his tenure as coach of SV Darmstadt 98. Despite facing challenges in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga II, Lieberknecht celebrated the club as a remarkable experience, associating it with the city of Darmstadt.

