Farewell is signaled by Jan Hofer through his gestures.

Jan Hofer, luck struck gold for RTL. After decades at the "Tagesschau", the 74-year-old continues to host the prime-time show "RTL Direkt" with his competent approach. Now, the veteran news anchor is bidding farewell to his audience. Several prominent politicians have expressed their sadness at his departure.

For decades, Hofer has shaped television news in Germany, and now he's stepping down. Millions also recognize him from his long-term gig as a news anchor for the ARD-"Tagesschau". In the middle of an RTL broadcast, his colleague Pinar Atalay entered the studio with a bouquet of flowers and said: "You're an absolute 'Mr. News'." He replied: "I can't help it, I've just always been here. I've been in people's living rooms for decades."

Hofer will undoubtedly still make occasional appearances in the future. He said: "I'm good. I'm not disappearing. I might pop up here and there – but not on 'RTL Direkt'."

Look closely, and this is already Hofer's second goodbye. When he removed his tie at the end of 2020 in the ARD-"Tagesschau" after more than 30 years in front of the camera, many thought the journalist was calling it quits on his career. But Hofer had no intentions of doing so. He soon joined the private broadcaster RTL and hosted the late-evening "RTL Direkt" news show out of Berlin for three years. It was a stroke of luck for the Cologne-based station. Hofer – the man who had become synonymous with the "Tagesschau" audience of over a million for decades. Serious, clear, and seemingly part of German living rooms.

Merz: Part of my political awakening

This was evident in the congratulations from politicians that made it onto the RTL news broadcast. CDU leader Friedrich Merz said that Hofer would remain in his memory and was part of his political awakening. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil said: "For me, you will always be a face of German journalism, German news. And I grew up practically with you."

Hofer thanked the viewers at the end. "The best show doesn't work without the audience's support." He waved goodbye to the camera. In June, Hofer had said that his reason for retiring was: "Now is when I would also like to witness my son growing up. He's only eight, and he'd like to play football with his dad more often."

Hofer is not just a figure in the news. Beyond his serious demeanor in news formats, the journalist from Büdrich in North Rhine-Westphalia has also made a name for himself as a contestant on RTL's dance show "Let's Dance" and as a judge on the ARD revival show "Dalli Dalli" ("That's the top!"). And he has also earned a reputation as a social media celebrity. The 74-year-old, who claims to be in top shape, has also demonstrated the possibility of working beyond retirement age. "Everyone should be able to work as long as they want. I, for example, do a lot of sports. I have a personal trainer. Why shouldn't I work? Should I now put on a raincoat and walk along the Elbe?"

Hofer's impact on television news extends beyond RTL Direct and Tagesschau, as he was a beloved figure on shows like Dalli Dalli and Let's Dance.The entertainment sector has lost a legendary figure with Hofer's retirement, given his popularity on shows beyond news formats.

