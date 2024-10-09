far-right German politician serves as visiting professor in Russia

The Gnessin Academy in Moscow has found itself under the spotlight due to political propaganda during the spring season. This seemingly hasn't phased AfD MP Matthias Moosdorf, who has taken up a position as a professor at the institution as per reports. He asserts that he can't decipher a political leaning from the academy.

Recently, Moosdorf, known for his cello skills, has been serving as an honorary professor in Russia. He views his appointment at the Gnessin Academy of Music in Moscow as a means to send out a "message of understanding." According to a news portal, t-online, he accepts this position alongside his parliamentary duties for a fee. His title as an employee is also indicated on the academy's website, and his official appointment letter issued by the Russian Ministry of Culture on August 27 can be accessed from there. The letter commends his "significant contributions" to music and the "intellectual advancement of modern society."

The financial details of his position are yet to be confirmed, but Moosdorf mentioned that the remuneration would be based on international standards. He plans to impart his knowledge in chamber music ensembles "a few days every quarter" in Moscow. Emphasizing the universality of music, Moosdorf added, "Music knows no ideological boundaries." In September, he visited Moscow for three days and officially began lecturing at the Gnessin Academy with an "inaugural lecture."

Academy embroiled in propaganda

The Gnessin Academy in Moscow is renowned for nurturing classical musicians. Per t-online's reports, the institution captured headlines in the spring of 2022 due to propaganda. Despite this, Moosdorf expresses no reservations about his affiliation with the academy. "I cannot perceive a political inclination in the Gnessin Academy, and I am indifferent to it," he stated to the portal. "My activities focus solely on music as a universal language of peace and understanding."

As the foreign policy spokesman for his faction and the head of the AfD's working group on foreign affairs, advocating pro-Russian views, Moosdorf assumed these roles from Petr Bystron this year. Investigations against Bystron are ongoing due to allegations of money laundering and bribery. In 2021, Moosdorf secured his seat in the Bundestag as a directly elected MP from the Saxon constituency of Zwickau.

